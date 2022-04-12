Disney Heir Comes Out Publicly as Transgender, Condemns Anti-LGBTQ Bills

Charlee Disney, one of the heirs of The Walt Disney Co., came out publicly as transgender and condemned anti-LGBTQ bills in a recent interview.

Disney, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, told the L.A. Times they come out privately as trans four years ago, and that even though they have a lot of support and privilege, their journey has been difficult.

The 30-year-old high school biology and environmental science teacher told the Times that they don't have much experience with public speaking or advocacy, and lamented that they haven't done much to help or take action.

They condemned anti-LGBTQ bills, and noted that LGBTQ kids already deal with higher rates of depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and bullying.

“Then to put something like this law on top of that? They can’t learn about their community and their history at school, or play sports or use the bathroom they want to use?” they told the L.A. Times.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

The bill has sparked a spat between Florida’s tourism giant and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who accused the company of being friendly with communist China