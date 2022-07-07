National Ice Cream Day

DiGiorno to Release New Ice Cream Cone, Two New Flavors for National Ice Cream Day

DiGiorno is turning its signature croissant crust into an ice cream cone.

By Emma Dollenmayer

DIGIORNO

Pizza retailer DiGiorno is combining pizza with ice cream to make for a unique dessert just in time for National Ice Cream Day on July 17.

DiGiorno is paring sweet with savory by turning its signature croissant crust into an ice cream cone.

Individuals can try the buttery, flaky ice cream cone by entering a sweepstakes between July 7 and 17.

Not only will winners receive two croissant cones, but the kit will also contain two new original ice cream flavors: Strawberry Tomato Basil and Parmesan Cheese.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

National Ice Cream DaypizzaSweepstakes
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us