Dick Van Dyke celebrates 99th birthday after dramatic California wildfire rescue

Legendary entertainer Dick Van Dyke marked his 99th birthday Friday, just days after a harrowing escape from a wildfire near his Malibu, California, home.

Van Dyke, who starred on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” from 1961 to 1966, shared a lighthearted moment about the milestone.

"I tried to light 99 candles and set Malibu on fire," he quipped.

The celebration comes on the heels of a dramatic event. Van Dyke said he was carried to safety by neighbors after collapsing while trying to protect his backyard from the Franklin Fire.

"I suddenly ran out of gas. I couldn’t stand up," Van Dyke recalled. "Two guys picked me up and put me in the car."

Both he and his wife, Arlene, were safe, and their home — part residence, part Hollywood history museum — was spared. However, investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the fire, which destroyed nearby homes. As of early Friday, the blaze was 30% contained and roads in the area remained closed.

Van Dyke's son, Barry, shared his determination to check on his father despite the roadblocks.

"I want to see if I can talk my way in," he said. Eventually, Barry, along with grandson Wes and great-granddaughter Kyla, managed to reach Van Dyke.

Kyla shared a heartfelt birthday message: "Dear Grandpa, I hope you have a great birthday. Love, Kyla."

The reunion was the first time Van Dyke had seen his family since the fire tore through the community.

Reflecting on his milestone birthday, Van Dyke said, "Tomorrow, I’ll start my first day of my 100th year. Can you believe that? I don’t. I can’t get my mind around 99 because I don’t feel it. I mean, I don’t feel great, but I don’t feel 99."

The actor planned to celebrate with an intimate family gathering. The dramatic events of the past few days provided more than enough excitement.

As for the future, Van Dyke hasn’t lost his sense of humor — or his ambition. When asked about his plans for the year ahead, he said, "I hope to get work. I’d like to get a job."

"I could play someone’s grandfather on a sitcom or something,” he added. “Just to keep busy. I’m not expensive."

He revealed he’s had recent conversations with a major studio and a well-known director, hinting at a possible return to the screen.

For now, the Hollywood legend is focused on family, recovery, and the next chapter of his extraordinary life.

