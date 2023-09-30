Sen. Dianne Feinstein's remains return home to Bay Area

The remains of Sen. Dianne Feinstein were brought back home to the Bay Area on a military flight Saturday evening, according to a statement from her office.

The flight arrived just before 6 p.m. at San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

Her remains were accompanied by her daughter, Katherine Feinstein, as well as Rep. Nancy Pelosi and the senator’s chief-of-staff James Sauls, according to a spokesperson for her office.

There was a procession as they transported Feinstein's remains to Sinai Memorial Chapel in San Francisco.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The late Senator Dianne Feinstein’s body is being transported to Sinai Memorial Chapel in San Francisco. Police have the street blocked off at Geary and Divisadero @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/sdeRdFfOwy — Alyssa Goard (@AlyssaMGoard) October 1, 2023

The trail-blazing senator and former Mayor of San Francisco died in her Washington D.C. home Friday at the age of 90.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazer in San Francisco and U.S. politics, died Friday at 90.