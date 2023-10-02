Sen. Dianne Feinstein to lie in state at San Francisco City Hall ahead of funeral service

The public is invited to pay respects to Sen. Dianne Feinstein Wednesday as she lies in state at San Francisco City Hall.

People will be able to attend and sign a condolence book from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday for the senator at the front steps of San Francisco City Hall. The public is invited to attend the outdoor service and there will be standing room available in the Civic Center Plaza. A simulcast to live stream the funeral service will be provided by officials this week.

The funeral service was previously scheduled to be held at the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center in the Herbst Theater.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

After the service, Feinstein will be buried at a private ceremony with family.

NBC Bay Area will have live coverage of the services on Wednesday and Thursday.

Feinstein returned Saturday to her hometown for the final time when a military jet carrying the late Democratic senator’s body landed at San Francisco International Airport.

The long-serving senator and political trailblazer died last Thursday at her home in Washington, D.C., after a series of illnesses. At 90, she was the oldest member of Congress after first being elected to the Senate in 1992.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday selected Laphonza Butler, a Democratic strategist and adviser to Kamala Harris’s 2020 presidential campaign, to fill the vacant U.S. Senate seat held by Feinstein.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazer in San Francisco and U.S. politics, died Friday at 90.