Detectives investigate alleged ‘cat killer' in Orange County

Authorities were seeking the public's help Tuesday to solve an ongoing animal cruelty case in Santa Ana, where a local man is suspected of killing several neighborhood cats.

The neighborhood app NextDoor has featured several reports of cats being killed in Santa Ana and Westminster dating back to at least October, with residents posting surveillance photos and videos of a local man they call the "cat killer."

"The Santa Ana Police Department is aware of a viral animal cruelty case involving cats in the area of Sullivan Street and McFadden Avenue," the department said Tuesday. "Our detectives are actively investigating these incidents and encourage anyone who may be a victim or witness to contact Police Investigative Specialist S. Guzman at 714-245-8416 or SGuzman@santa-ana.org."