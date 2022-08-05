Dermatologist Accused of Poisoning Husband in Irvine

A Mission Viejo dermatologist was behind bars Friday on suspicion of poisoning her husband in Irvine.

Dr. Yue Yu was arrested Thursday evening, according to Irvine police Lt. Bill Bingham.

The victim suffered "significant internal injuries but is expected to recover," and told police he suspected he was being poisoned by his wife, Bingham said. He said he had been feeling ill over the past month and grew suspicious of his wife.

The victim set up surveillance video to support his suspicion and sent it to police, Bingham said. Yu was being held on $30,000 bail. Providence Mission Hospital, where Yu has privileges, issued this statement: "We are aware of the arrest that was made on Thursday… and are cooperating fully with the Irvine Police Department.

This incident is a domestic matter which occurred in Irvine, and we want to reassure our community that there has been no impact on our patients."