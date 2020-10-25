Deputy Attacked in Westmont During Traffic Stop, Dragged for 10 Blocks

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was assaulted early Sunday in the unincorporated Westmont area of South Los Angeles, and a female suspect was in custody.

The female deputy, who works out of the South Los Angeles Station, was trying to stop a vehicle at Vermont Avenue and West 97th Street shortly after 2 a.m., when the suspect attacked her and drove off, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The suspect allegedly grabbed her by the arm and dragged her about 10 blocks as she drove up Vermont until the deputy managed to free herself, Deputy Armando Viera said.

Deputies pursued the suspect for about three miles, until she was taken into custody at Florence and Western avenues. While deputies were in the process of arresting her, one ``accidentally discharged'' a duty weapon, Viera said. No one was hit by the stray bullet, he added.

The injured deputy was transported to a hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries, Viera continued.

The suspect's name was not immediately released by the LASD.