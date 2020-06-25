Investigation Underway After Young Boy Found Alone in Canyon Country

Sheriff's deputies were able to locate a parent after a child was found alone in Canyon Country on Thursday.
The boy, who was estimated to be between 3 to 4 years old, told officials his first name is "Nicholas." He was found riding a scooter near Soledad Canyon and Lost Canyon roads, according to the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's station.
The child was described as white with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing an orange long sleeve shirt and jean shorts.
The sheriff's department later tweeted that thanks to a tip, a parent was located. The incident was under investigation.