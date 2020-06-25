Investigation Underway After Young Boy Found Alone in Canyon Country

Sheriff's deputies were able to locate a parent after a child was found alone in Canyon Country on Thursday.

The boy, who was estimated to be between 3 to 4 years old, told officials his first name is "Nicholas." He was found riding a scooter near Soledad Canyon and Lost Canyon roads, according to the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's station.

***FOUND CHILD IN CANYON COUNTRY***Male white, approx 3-4 years old, blonde hair/ hazel eyes, wearing orange long sleeve shirt, jean shorts. Was riding scooter near Soledad/Lost Canyon. Says first name ‘Nicholas.’ Deputies unable to locate parents. Call Station 661-255-1121 — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) June 25, 2020

The child was described as white with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing an orange long sleeve shirt and jean shorts.

The sheriff's department later tweeted that thanks to a tip, a parent was located. The incident was under investigation.