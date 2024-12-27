Malibu

Deputies to conduct live drone demonstration that helped rescue missing man

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Department is conducting a live demonstration on Friday of the Unmanned Aerial System with thermal imaging that was recently used to rescue a 78-year-old man with dementia.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call of a missing man who had wandered away from his home in the remote hills above Malibu, according to the department.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Deputies deployed the UAS equipped with a thermal imaging camera which helped locate the man within minutes.    

The deployed drone technology pinpointed the man's location and guided Search and Rescue personnel to the scene.    

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Deputies will conduct the demonstration of the technology on Friday at 11 a.m., at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at 27050 Agoura Road in Calabasas.

This article tagged under:

Malibu
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us