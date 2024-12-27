Deputies to conduct live drone demonstration that helped rescue missing man

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Department is conducting a live demonstration on Friday of the Unmanned Aerial System with thermal imaging that was recently used to rescue a 78-year-old man with dementia.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a call of a missing man who had wandered away from his home in the remote hills above Malibu, according to the department.

Deputies deployed the UAS equipped with a thermal imaging camera which helped locate the man within minutes.

The deployed drone technology pinpointed the man's location and guided Search and Rescue personnel to the scene.

Deputies will conduct the demonstration of the technology on Friday at 11 a.m., at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at 27050 Agoura Road in Calabasas.