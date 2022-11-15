Actress Denise Richards, Husband Shot at During Road Rage Incident in LA

Actress Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers were shot at during a road rage incident Monday afternoon, her publicist confirmed to NBC News.

The couple were on their way to Popsicle Studio LA in the Chesterfield Square area of South Los Angeles when the driver in a vehicle behind them began getting frustrated and shouted at them.

Phypers was in the driver seat when shots were fired, publicist Jill Fritzo confirmed to NBC News.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The driver of the other vehicle reportedly began shooting at them as he tried to squeeze in front of them.

No injuries were reported and it is unclear if police responded to the incident.

NBC4 reached out to Richards' team who declined to comment, beyond confirming the details of the shooting.