Demonstrators Form Human Chain in Protest of Mahsa Amini's Death

A large demonstration was held at the Golden Gate Bridge Sunday to demand change in Iran.

People formed a human chain in solidarity with women in the Middle Eastern country after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died while in police custody.

Zara, a San Jose resident, joined others at the protest at the Golden Gate Bridge "to just support Iranian women who are fighting for their freedom and free Iranian people from the dictatorship regime," she said.

Considering the turnout at this and other demonstrations across the Bay Area, the country and the world, people hope a clear message is sent out.

"Here we are today for those women to gain basic freedom, to basic human rights that every human deserves to have," a demonstrator said.

