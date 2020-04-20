Demi Lovato Helps Launch Coronavirus-Related Mental Health Fund

Demi Lovato Monday helped launch a fundraising appeal for mental health organizations offering crisis intervention by text for young people in the Southland and elsewhere amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mental Health Fund aims to raise $5 million through its GoFundMe page to support the Crisis Text Line in the United States and similar 24/7 crisis counseling organizations in Ireland, Canada and the United Kingdom. More than $2 million has already been raised globally, according to the organization.

"So many people have been left alone with their thoughts, their abusers, their anxieties -- and are struggling with the uncertainty of these times,'' Lovato said. "I know not everyone has the ability to get the help they need, so my hope is that this fund can bring support to help alleviate some of the hardship and pain people are going through.''

The 27-year-old singer has long been open about her struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues, candidly discussing her eating disorders, recovery process and self-care practices.

To contribute to the Mental Health Fund visit GoFundMe.com.

