air travel

Delta Airlines flight involved in ‘incident' at Toronto Airport

In a post on X at 1:57 p.m., the airport said it was aware of an incident involving a Delta Airlines plane from Minneapolis upon landing.

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eighteen people were injured when a Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis crashed upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, according to the FAA and local authorities.

In a post on X at 1:57 p.m. on Monday, the airport said it was aware of an "incident" involving a Delta Air Lines plane from Minneapolis upon landing.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

All passengers and crew were accounted for, according to the post. Footage posted on social media showed the aircraft upside down on the runway.

Fifteen people were injured and transported to hospitals with minor injuries, Lawrence Saindon, a superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services, confirmed to NBC News. A man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s were airlifted to local trauma centers in critical condition, and one child was taken by ground ambulance to a children's hospital with critical injuries, according to Toronto Air Ambulance.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Delta Air Lines Flight 4819, which was operated by Endeavor Air, crashed while landing at the airport at around 2:45 p.m. There were 80 people onboard at the time.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation, according to the FAA. The TSB, in a post on X, said it was deploying a team of investigators and it "will gather information and assess the occurrence."

U.S. & World

Elon Musk 2 mins ago

The anti-Musk protest movement is expected to ramp up with Congress on recess

Syria 3 hours ago

Experts push to restore Syria's renowned Roman ruins at Palmyra, other sites

All departures and arrivals were canceled at Toronto Pearson as a ground stop was issued due to an "aircraft emergency," the FAA stated.

Delta, in a statement, said Delta Connection Flight 4819, which was operated by Endeavor Air using a CRJ900 aircraft, was involved in a "single-aircraft accident" at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

"Initial reports were that there are no fatalities," the airline stated, in part. "Several customers with injuries were transported to area hospitals. Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted."

The flight was carrying a total of 76 passengers and four crew members, according to Delta.

While it wasn't immediately clear if weather played a role, the incident occurred amid continued snowfall in the region and follows back-to-back winter storms. At the time of the crash, Toronto was experiencing steady winds from the west at 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

The crash follows a string of aviation disasters and close calls that have prompted worries about flying.

An American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter crashed near Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, marking the deadliest plane crash in the U.S. since Nov. 12, 2001. Two days later, a medical transportation plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Philadelphia, killing a child patient, her mother and four other individuals who were onboard. A person in a vehicle on the ground was also killed.

Shortly after, a commuter flight that crashed on Alaska sea ice, killing all 10 aboard.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

air travel
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us