Powerful Delta IV Heavy Rocket Launches From Southern California Coast

A brawny Delta 4 Heavy rocket soared into the sky Monday after liftoff from the Southern California coast.

The United Launch Alliance rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 1:47 p.m. California time.

The United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket took off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County on Jan. 19, 2019.

The U.S. national security mission marks the 386th Delta launch since 1960 and the 13th in the Delta VI Heavy configuration, which makes for an imposing sight on the launch pad.

According to the company, the Delta IV Heavy rocket includes three liquid hydrogen-liquid oxygen engines that can produce a combined 2.1 million pounds of thrust. A Delta IV Heavy rocket rumbled into the sky in August 2013 from Vandenberg Air Force Base, drawing spectators who wanted to witness its considerable power.