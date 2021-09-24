Skip to content
Breaking
First Alert Forecast: Showers and Possible Flash Flooding
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Coronavirus
Local
Weather
Sports
The Scene
Entertainment
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Fall Fun in San Diego
Weekend Events in San Diego
Latest on Gabby Petito Case
COVID Testing Sites
Expand
U.S. & World
Close Menu
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
Voices for Justice
U.S. & World
SportsWrap
San Diego Padres
Local
Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts
NBC 7 Community
NBC 7 Responds
Down to Earth With Dagmar
Politically Speaking
Military
Investigations
California
NBCLX
Weather
Videos
Entertainment
The Scene
California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us