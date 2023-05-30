Defense Attorney for Bob Lee Killing Suspect Withdraws From Case

The defense attorney for Nima Momeni, the man accused of killing tech executive Bob Lee in San Francisco last month, is withdrawing from the case.

Paula Canny announced her decision during a court hearing Tuesday morning. She said she can't talk about the reason behind her decision due to attorney-client privilege, but she said it involves some type of conflict of interest.

"I still like being a lawyer," she said. "S--- happens in representing people. It's just like that. Energetically, I have my way. Clients have their way."

#BREAKINGNEWS Paula Canny, the attorney for Nima Momeni, the man accused of murdering tech executive Bob Lee, is withdrawing from the case. pic.twitter.com/DVNtIFkCSP — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) May 30, 2023

Counsel who will be taking over the defense of Nima Momeni is Miami based attorney Saam Zanguneh.

He told me by phone, Momeni’s family reached out to him last week. Zanguneh is known in Florida in part for representing MMA fighters and Rappers. pic.twitter.com/DBIiV4PReu — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) May 30, 2023

With Canny no longer representing him in court, Momeni on Tuesday spoke more than he ever has in prior hearings. He had an extended exchange with the judge, trying to decide on timing of his next hearing with his new attorney, said to be Miami-based Saam Zanguneh. Momeni had previously demanded the preliminary hearing begin as soon as possible.

Zanguneh said Momeni's family reached out to him last week asking if he could take over the case. Zanguneh agreed.

Zanguneh, who said his clients include rappers and professional sports athletes, also said he's taken on some high-profile criminal cases. In 2019, he represented accused murder-for-hire gunman Sigfredo Garcia and was featured in Dateline's coverage of that case.

Garcia was convicted of murdering Florida law professor Dan Markel and is serving a life sentence in Florida state prison.

Meanwhile, Momeni's next hearing, presumably with his new attorney, is set for June 13.