Oh deer! Watch wild intruder smash into New Jersey business, tackle Christmas tree

Police said the suspect is about 4 feet tall, has brown fur and a white tail, and moves faster than Santa's sleigh.

By Cherise Lynch

Move over, Grinch; there is a new villain in town!

A wayward deer was caught on camera breaking into a New Jersey business and destroying its perfectly decorated Christmas tree.

A.M Botte Mechanical in Washington Township released surveillance video on social media showing the deer smashing through the front glass door.

"Over the weekend, a very eager 'reindeer' decided to - literally - break into the holiday spirit by running through our front door and into the office. After giving our Christmas tree a makeover (and maybe checking for holiday deals)," the company said.

The Washington Township Police Department shared on their Facebook page that they are investigating this "smash-and-dash" incident.

Unfortunately, the deer dashed off without leaving hoof prints, but fortunately, nothing appears to have been stolen from the business.

Police added that they would like to unwrap this case before Santa hears all about it. (Don't worry, the deer was unharmed and released later.)

