Wildfires

Death toll in Southern California wildfires climbs to 16

Five of the cases are related to the Palisades Fire and the other 11 are linked to the Eaton Fire.

By Missael Soto

A destroyed property in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, US, on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. Firefighters are making some progress on controlling the deadly blazes that have scorched Los Angeles, as the toll of destruction rises with entire neighborhoods reduced to ash. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The number of fire-related deaths has climbed to 16 on Saturday as the Eaton and Palisades fires continue to devastate parts of Los Angeles County.

The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner is working to process the 16 fire-related deaths.

Ten of those have been confirmed human remains, while six others await confirmation. The medical examiner cannot confirm human remains until they are processed at their facility.

Authorities have not identified the deceased and are awaiting next of kin notification.

The medical examiner said identification could be delayed due to fire conditions preventing them from responding to all the death locations. Traditional identification using fingerprints and visual identification may also not be available, delaying the process even further.

