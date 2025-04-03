California Wildfires

Death toll in LA's wildfires rises to 30 with new fatality confirmed in Altadena

By Karla Rendon

Altadena, CA – January 27:Lineman work to reconnect electrical to existing homes in the Eaton fire burn area in Altadena on Monday, January 27, 2025. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)
Getty Images

A new death in connection with January’s wildfires has been confirmed, raising the death toll to 30, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner’s office said on Wednesday.

The latest death was in connection to the Eaton Fire after remains were found on the 900 block of Boston Street in Altadena, the Medical Examiner’s office said. That individual was referred to as “unidentified doe No. 203.”

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

With the new death, a total of 18 lives were taken by the Eaton Fire and 12 were taken by the Palisades Fire.

The fires devastated the region, displacing thousands of residents in Altadena and Pacific Palisades and together, consuming more than 37,000 acres. Both communities are continuing to rebuild following their loss.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused both fires.

Some houses in Altadena tested positive for harmful toxins, preventing families from returning to their homes. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfiresAltadena
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us