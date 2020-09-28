Deals Are Brewing for National Coffee Day

What to Know Tuesday, Sept. 29

Several chains will offer a free coffee with food purchase (details vary)

Interstellar has free mugs for the first 25 customers, while McConnell's Fine Ice Creams will upgrade your cold brew float for free

The perfect cup of coffee?

It can be all about the right amount of milk, or cream if you prefer, a heaping teaspoon of sugar, and a mug that is on the large-ish size, but not so wide at its rim that the warm beverage the cup holds turns cold before you're done.

Our first creative impulses of the day often center around the preparation of our morning brew, an indication that we take our coffee love quite seriously.

Likewise, a deal on a well-made cup is also to be valued, the sort of savings that can only come along when a national food holiday arrives.

Say, like National Coffee Day, which percolates around Southern California, and beyond, on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Several local spots will have specials or special flavors, but, of course, showing your support for your corner coffeehouse, whether it is observing the day or not, is always a fine move, too.

The deal-having coffee destinations include...

Dunkin', where a free iced or hot medium coffee can be yours with a purchase. Nitro and cold brew aren't part of the deal, and there are some other things to know, so know them now.

Interstellar, in Santa Monica, will give the first 25 customers on Sept. 29 a gratis Interstellar mug. Just be sure to make a coffee purchase to claim your deal. The first 25 purchase-makers will also receive a $10 gift card for a future visit.

Krispy Kreme is gifting its rewards members a free coffee and a free doughnut on National Coffee Day. But you'll need to download the app as a first step.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has your complimentary 16-ounce coffee on Sept. 29. Just make sure to make a food purchase or buy something from the bakery section that's $2 or more to score the savings.

We are all used to making hot coffee in the morning, but how about brewing some cold brew? Turns out it’s not very hard. Watch this iced coffee treat get made and then give it a try yourself.

Starbucks has an in-app deal that's all about nabbing a free drink in the future. Plus? Star Days are on, "The Most Rewarding Week of the Year." Start here for more.

Zinc Cafe & Market has a host of well-made coffee beverages. Craving one on Sept. 29? You'll enjoy it for 25% off the price.

Trejo's Coffee & Donuts has a deal on as the last Tuesday of September begins, and it is this: Make a purchase and savor a complimentary 12-ounce cup of the House Blend, from 7 a.m. to 2 o'clock.

Barnes & Noble will treat guests to a free tall coffee, hot or iced, when the guest makes a purchase from the Bake Case (participating stores only).

Lisette Gaviña of Don Francisco’s Coffee shares a few ways you can improve your morning cup of joe.

Alfred, the stylish Melrose java outpost, is introducing its new ground espresso and ground drip coffee on Sept. 29. Want it delivered? There's a subscription service in increments of three months, six months, and every year.

McConnell's Fine Ice Creams will offering a Chameleon Cold Brew, on the house, "with any flavor purchase or (as) the option to upgrade to a cold brew ice cream float with no additional charge from 9/26-9/29 at all Scoop Shop locations."