Solano County

4 Dead, 6 Injured Following Crash, ‘Significant Number' of Alcohol Containers Found at Scene

According to authorities, SUV's occupants included a family of seven, who were on vacation from Mexico and three people were inside the sedan at the time of the crash.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The crash, involving an SUV and a sedan, occurred just after 8 p.m.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene while six others were transported to nearby hospitals.

According to authorities, the SUV's occupants included a family of seven, who were on vacation from Mexico, and three people were inside the sedan at the time of the crash.

Rio Vista police said officers found a "significant number" of alcohol beverage containers near the crash scene. But police did not say which vehicle had those items inside.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

U.S. & World

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Oil Auction to Give Up Blocks of ‘Carbon Sinks' in Congo Basin Forest

Bacteria That Causes Rare Tropical Disease Found in US Soil

This article tagged under:

Solano Countyhighway 12Rio Vista
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us