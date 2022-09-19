3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list.

The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents.

Next on the list was Interstate 80 in Contra Costa County between Richmond and Pinole with 13 deadly accidents.

San Jose’s Interstate 280 also made the list at No. 8 with 11 deadly accidents.

The deadliest stretch of road in the state was Interstate 15 in Hesperia, 35 miles north of San Bernardino with a total of 19 deadly accidents in a 4.5-mile stretch.

According to the data, 27% of fatal accidents were related to drunk driving while speeding contributed to 28%.