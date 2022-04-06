San Francisco Bay

Dead Whale Discovered in San Francisco Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A dead whale was discovered in San Francisco Bay near Alameda Monday night, officials said.

The 40-foot adult male has been dead and floating in the Bay for some time, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

It's unclear how the whale died.

It ended up near a ferry terminal, where it was deemed a hazard. The Army Corp of Engineers was brought in to tow the whale away.

The whale is currently being kept at an Army Corp of Engineers facility until a proper disposal method can be determined.

