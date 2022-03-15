David Lee to Be Honored With Palm Springs Star

David Lee, a writer and producer on shows including "Frasier,'' "The Jeffersons'' and "Cheers,'' will be recognized with the 449th star on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars on Friday.

The ceremony will be at 3 p.m. at the Palm Springs Downtown Park and will be open to the public.

Lee was nominated for 18 Emmy Awards and won nine. Lee has also won Directors Guild, Golden Globe, Producers Guild, British Comedy and three Television Critics Association awards.

Lee is heavily involved in philanthropic endeavors in the Palm Springs area, most recently donating $5 million to the restoration of the Palm Springs Plaza Theater.

The theater, which opened in 1936, was the site of film premieres, national radio broadcasts, the Palm Springs International Film Festival and the Fabulous Palm Springs Follies until it closed in 2014.

The building was in disrepair until Palm Springs began a restoration campaign in 2019. Fundraising was in its early stages when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing activity to cease, according to officials.

Fundraising efforts reignited in October with Lee's donation, half of the needed $10 million dollars for the project.



He will continue his fundraising efforts for the theater Saturday alongside co-producer Peter Casey and actors David Hyde Pierce and Peri Gilpin in "Team Frasier Reunites to Save the Plaza Theatre'' at the Plaza Theater.

The cast and creative team will take a look back at the making of the pilot episode of the hit TV series followed by a reception event.

More information about the Plaza Theatre restoration effort and "Frasier'' event can be found at savetheplazatheatreps.com.