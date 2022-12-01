Daughter of LA Mayor-Elect Karen Bass Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash

A daughter of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass was injured Thursday morning in a hit-and-run crash in the West Adams area.

The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Adams Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in the community west of downtown Los Angeles.

Bass' daughter was driven to a hospital, police said. In a statement, the mayor-elect said she was not seriously injured.

"While driving today, one of my daughters was the victim of a hit and run," Bass said in a statement. "Thankfully, she was not seriously hurt and is home after being cared for at the hospital. I am grateful to the first responders and health care professionals who ensured her well-being. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the circumstances of this incident."

Four men ran from the SUV, police said. Authorities are checking for security camera video.

Photos from the scene showed a damaged white SUV with airbags deployed. Both vehicles involved in the crash were described as white SUVs.

No arrests were reported.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Bass was victorious in a runoff election last month for mayor against Los Angeles businessman Rick Caruso. She is scheduled to be sworn in to office later this month.

Bass' daughter, Emilia Bass-Lechuga, and son-in-law, Michael Wright, died in a 2006 car crash. She has four stepchildren, Scythia, Omar, Yvette, and Ollin.

Bass did not specify which of her two stepdaughters was involved in Thursday's crash.