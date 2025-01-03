With New Year's resolutions still burning bright, many singles have "finding love" firmly etched on their 2025 to-do lists. And if Cupid's arrow strikes, it could all start with a simple swipe right on the first Sunday of the year, coined "Dating Sunday."

Millions of single Americans seeking a fresh start in their romantic lives are expected to flood dating apps this Sunday, marking the unofficial "Dating Sunday" – the year's busiest day for online romance.

Tinder, the self-proclaimed "Super Bowl of apps," expects a 22% increase in messages and an 18% jump in likes compared to a typical Sunday.

It's a time for new beginnings, and finding love is at the top of many people's lists, according to dating experts.

Tinder says, "Dating Sunday is a chance to put your best foot forward in the digital world."

What is Dating Sunday?

The first Sunday of January has organically emerged as the busiest day for online dating. Tinder reports a 20-minute faster average response time on Dating Sunday compared to other Sundays, reflecting heightened user engagement.

Platforms capitalize on the increased traffic with dedicated marketing campaigns. Tinder, for example, launched its "It Starts with a Swipe" campaign coinciding with Dating Sunday, encouraging users to take the first step toward potential connections.

Courtesy Tinder

Tinder’s Year in Swipe Report shows that 2025 will be about embracing clarity, connection, and spontaneity for singles. Tinder has identified emerging trends for this yeaer, including Loud Looking, Kiss-met and Nano-ships.

“Loud Looking empowers singles to confidently state their desires, Kiss-met celebrates those magical, spontaneous moments, and Nano-ships highlight the significance of even the smallest romantic connections,” Tinder says.

How to navigate Dating Sunday like a pro:

Freshen up your profile: Update your bio with recent hobbies, interests, and goals. Include attractive photos that showcase your personality.

Update your bio with recent hobbies, interests, and goals. Include attractive photos that showcase your personality. Keep it concise and original: Aim for a 25-word bio that captures your essence and sparks conversation.

Aim for a 25-word bio that captures your essence and sparks conversation. Ditch the filters: Use authentic photos that accurately represent you.

Use authentic photos that accurately represent you. Be upfront about your intentions: Are you seeking casual dates or a long-term relationship? Clearly communicate your expectations.

Are you seeking casual dates or a long-term relationship? Clearly communicate your expectations. Showcase your passions: Highlight your hobbies and interests to attract like-minded individuals.

Tinder says it sees relatively high usage leading up to Valentine’s Day, with usage leveling out after the holiday.

During the six weeks leading up to Feb. 14, the dating app says there are about 58.7 million more likes compared to the rest of the year.

Spotting cons on Dating Sunday

The Super Bowl of online dating also attracts catfishers and romance scammers. In addition to updating your profile, it's important to protect yourself from potential future issues. There is typically a 40% increase in online daters on January 5th, but not everyone is there to find love.

According to CNBC, $1.14 billion was lost to romance scams in the past few years.

Here are some red flags to help you maximize your chances of staying safe: