Dapper Day Heads Home

DRESS UP IN YOUR DEN: A number of annual and twice-a-year happenings have found creative ways to connect with regular attendees while we observe #SaferatHome, from concert livestreams to behind-the-scenes Q&A Zooms to a host of other think-outside-the-box (but-inside-the-screen) to-dos. But how does a dress-up gathering, one that is all about wearing your finest suit or frock, approach such a time? By keeping close to home, which is exactly what the always-social, ever-out-and-about Dapper Day will be doing on Sunday, April 19.

THE BIANNUAL BASH, which famously takes place at Disneyland Resort, though it isn't a Disney event, always throws a garb-cool gathering in the spring. Dapper Day also happens alongside the Dapper Day Expo, which features vintage clothing, jewelry, art, and more. That was cancelled for spring 2020, though "cancelled" doesn't seem the right word, as it is still going to take place, with panache and style, online via Dapper Day at Home. Look for "a day of activities and promotions" to pop up, as well as several offerings on Instagram, including a noontime (PDT) launch of the spring 2020 Dapper Day designs. Dapper Day Justin J. founder will be in the house, virtually, chatting with fashion icon Dita Von Teese and a host of pros in the realm of vintage wear and design. You are also invited to share your own stylish snapshots, of your kicky, casa-based looks; find the tags you'll need here.

BEST THROW ON A FAVORITE FROCK, a boater hat, your favorite bow-topped pumps, or a bow tie, then find friends in the throwback fashion community at a day devoted to smiles, styles, and being together even as we're physically apart.