Danny Trejo Will Be Grand Marshall of the 2022 Hollywood Christmas Parade

Hollywood is already starting to get into the holiday spirit, and that includes preparations for the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Organizers have already chosen this year's Grand Marshall: actor and native Angeleno Danny Trejo.

Trejo has starred in dozens of movie and television roles, ranging from "Machete" and "Desperado" to "Spy Kids." The LA native was born in Echo Park and grew up in Pacoima.

But aside from his impressive acting career, Trejo has a history of giving back to his hometown community.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

During the first winter of the COVID-19 pandemic, he donated food to frontline workers and their families in East Los Angeles. Last winter, he hosted a "Toys for Tacos" event at his Trejo's Tacos restaurants and bright pink Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts shop around LA. The toy drive gave gifts to kids in need, in partnership with LA County supervisor Hilda Solis and the Everest Foundation.

In January 2020, LA City Council declared Jan. 31 "Danny Trejo" day in the city, honoring Trejo for his work helping others battle substance abuse issues.

And in August of 2019, Trejo helped rescue a baby who was strapped into the child seat of an SUV that collided with another vehicle and overturned in Sylmar.

On top of all of that, Trejo is a best-selling author and a huge LA sports fan.

He will appear in the 90th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, which will march down Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.