Damp Pups to Deliver Smiles at the Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon

What to Know Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 17th Annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon, presented by Blue Buffalo

Sunday, Sept. 18

Del Mar Dog Beach

SALTY DOGS: There are Salty Dogs (we're speaking about the spirited cocktail here) and salty dogs (when your sassy pup talks back, letting you know he'd like a second or third snack). And then, on a special September Sunday at Del Mar Dog Beach? There are salty dogs, the sort of shaggy sweeties that have taken a dip or two or twenty in the Pacific surf. These damp doggies are out on the sand to A) have fun and B) pose for playful pictures and C) help the Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe. The critter-assisting spot is known for its memorable fundraisers — this is the organization behind PAWmicon each July, the superhero-cute parade ahead of Comic-Con International — and its late-late-summer celebration is a memory-maker, for sure. For pups make for the beach during the annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon, all to hang out with their humans, romp in the water, and enter adorable costume contests.

YOUR OWN PUP... can play a part at the Sept. 18 fundraiser. Nope, you and your tail-wagger won't have to head out into the ocean to hang ten, er, twenty, or um, thirty, but you can enjoy the big beach scene, which boasts dog vendors in the pop-up BARKet Place, an area with kids' activities, photo opportunities, and the aforementioned costume contests. And the theme of the dress-up-your-dog to-do in 2022? "Sporting legends" is the inspiration. However you choose to do the day, know that all proceeds will benefit the center. "Dogs love the beach, but more than that, dogs absolutely love spending time with their favorite human friend," said Helen Woodward Animal Services Manager Katrina Cauzza. "This event is a beautiful way to witness the incredible bond between pups and pawrents while also enjoying the gorgeous sights San Diego has to offer."