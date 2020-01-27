DA: Nicki Minaj’s Brother Sentenced to 25 to Life for Raping 11-Year-Old Girl

What to Know Jelani Maraj, brother of rapper Nicki Minaj, was sentenced Monday morning to 25 years to life in prison for repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl at his Long Island home, according to a spokesperson for the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office

Jelani Maraj, brother of rapper Nicki Minaj, was sentenced Monday morning to 25 years to life in prison for repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl at his Long Island home, a spokesperson for the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office told NBC News.

Maraj was convicted in November of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors sought the maximum sentences of 25 years to life in prison.

The judge sentenced Maraj to 25 years to life on the first count and 364 days on the second count, according to the district attorney's office. These sentences will run concurrently.

At his conviction last year, his attorney said they planned to appeal.

The girl, who is now 14, testified she was repeatedly assaulted over eight months in 2015 at Maraj's home in Baldwin.

Prosecutors said DNA evidence supported the allegations. The girl's younger brother testified that he witnessed one assault.

Maraj's lawyers said the rape allegations were concocted by the girl's mother as part of a scheme to get Nicki Minaj to pay $25 million in hush money.

Neither Maraj or his sister testified at the trial.