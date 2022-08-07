Group of Cyclists Seen Riding Across Bay Bridge

A group of cyclists were seen taking over a part of the Bay Bridge Saturday afternoon.

Video from the scene showed a large group of cyclists heading eastbound on the bridge. Some of the cyclists were seen popping wheelies and swerving through lanes.

The California Highway Patrol said that just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, they received their first 911 call regarding bicyclists getting onto the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge.

According to CHP, their motorcycle officers caught up to some of the cyclists and then, directed them to the bike path. But a few of them made it all the way to the other side of the bridge before getting caught.

No arrests were made.