More Contagious Strain of Coronavirus Confirmed in NY

A man in his 60s living in upstate New York has tested positive for a new strain of the coronavirus that's believed to be at least 50 percent more contagious and was first confirmed in the U.S. at the end of last month.

A Saratoga County man has tested positive for the latest strain of the virus believed to be first detected in the U.K., Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on a Monday afternoon conference call. The man had not traveled recently, leading state officials to believe he got the virus from community spread.

The governor says the man is linked to a jewelry store in Saratoga Springs. He advised anyone who had contact with the N. Fox Jewelers at 404 Broadway between Dec. 18-24 to get tested immediately.

The state is already aware of at least three other people connected to the store who are sick, but they have yet to be confirmed for the new variant, Cuomo said.

At least three other states have recently confirmed the presence of the new virus: Colorado, California and Florida.

This story is developing.