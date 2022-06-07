When Will We Know the Results of the 2022 Primary Election in California?

Even though the polls for the 2022 California Primary Election close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, it could take up to a month for all the votes to be tallied, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters says.

There are more than 1.9 million registered voters in San Diego County, and every one of them received a ballot by mail. Voters were asked to choose candidates for several races and the top two vote-getters will advance to the 2022 General Election in November.

Voters were able to vote as early as May 28 and can vote as long as they are in line by 8 p.m. Even ballots that arrive up to a week after Election Day -- as long as they are postmarked by June 7, 2022 -- will need to be counted.

So, it will take time for the results to be finalized. Here's what you should know:

So, what can we expect on Election Night?

The first unofficial results from the Registrar of Voters Office will be released minutes after the polls close on Tuesday. Election night updates will only include ballots cast at Vote Centers only on Election Day, the county said.

Where can I find election results for San Diego County?

NBC 7 will have the latest results from the 2022 Primary Election here as soon as the county releases its first update on Election Night. From there, the results will update every time there is a push from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

What happens to my ballot after I vote?

Elections officials will pack up voting supplies and ballots and head from the county's 218 polling locations to the Registrar of Voters' Office where they will be scanned and counted overnight. According to the county, final "unofficial" results may not be released until 1 a.m.

However, the vote counting doesn't end today.

When will the rest of the votes be counted?

Mail-in ballots have seven days to reach the San Diego Registrar of Voters Office to be valid, and they also need to be postmarked on or before Election Day.

People who did not meet the registration deadline of May 23 can vote provisionally until this Tuesday at any polling place. Those votes will take longer to be tallied because the vote isn't valid until it is determined the person is eligible to become a registered voter in San Diego County.

It is possible that some seats may not change in the coming days, but the Registrar of Voters will only certify the results on July 7.

How do I know if my vote has been counted?

Sign up to track your ballot and you'll get updates from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters office at various points in the ballot tracking process. Learn more here.