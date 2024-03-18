CrowdStrike CEO on why his company is partnering with Nvidia: ‘We've got the data, they've got the power and the software'

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz told CNBC's Jim Cramer how Nvidia's technology can leverage his company's services.

"What we're talking about with Nvidia, as a producer of mass amounts of security data, is to be able to leverage their Morpheus framework to allow our customers to bring their own LLM models." Kurtz said. "We've got the data, they've got the power and the software."

In CrowdStrike's Monday press release, the company said it would use Nvidia's technology — including Morpheus, its cybersecurity program — to "bring custom LLM-powered applications to the enterprise." CrowdStrike also said this partnership will allow customers to "solve novel, domain-specific use cases."

Kurtz compared AI to an engine and data to oil, saying his company has data "in spades," collecting trillions of data signals and threat events per day. He explained that data sets are fed into mathematical models, helping train them to "figure out if something is good or bad." He added the more a model is trained, the more advanced it becomes, allowing it to better make inferences.

Cybercriminals are growing more capable, Kurtz stressed, saying they've democratized attacks for the "cyber crime masses." This means unskilled attackers are now able to access and use advanced technology even if they don't understand it, he said.

Kurtz also acknowledged how Nvidia's technology has quickly become dominant in the AI space.

"When you look at the chips, you know, it's all about Jensen and Nvidia, right? That's where the game is being played," he said. "It's a quantum leap."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nvidia.

