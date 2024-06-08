Crews stop forward progress on brush fire near Livermore

Crews have stopped forward progress on a brush fire near Livermore, Cal Fire said on Saturday.

The fire is burning north of Interstate 580 and on the west side of the Altamont Pass.

Cal Fire told NBC Bay Area Saturday that the fire has burned about 40 acres. But they added that no structures are threatened and there are no evacuations at this time.

Officials said that crews are now working on containing the fire.

#GreenvilleFire [update] at Altamont Pass Rd X N Greenville Rd in the Altamont (Alameda County) is now 41 acres; forward progress stopped. Firefighters are making good progress. #CALFIRESCU@AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/LFxIkGX6EL — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 8, 2024

*DEVELOPING* Firefighters on scene of brush fire in field just north of 580 at the Altamont in Livermore. It doesn’t appear any structures are threatened. pic.twitter.com/vVYvHPAzPp — Bob Redell (@BobNBC) June 8, 2024

#BREAKING There is a fire burning north of I-580 in Livermore area on the west side of the Altamont Pass. Calfire is on the scene. Video shot by @BobNBC pic.twitter.com/f3MGpmClQ9 — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) June 8, 2024

This story is developing. Check back for updates.