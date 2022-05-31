La Verne

One Killed When Car Crashes in Backyard of La Verne Home

A car ended up in the backyard of a San Gabriel Valley home in a fatal crash.

One person was killed in a crash Tuesday in the backyard of a home in the San Gabriel Valley community of La Verne.

The crash was reported at about 9:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of St. Mark Avenue. Video from NewsChopper4 showed the crumpled sedan on a patio outside the house with damage to a block wall.

The deceased person was identified only as a 48-year-old man.

The driver appeared to have been speeding before crashing off the street and into the backyard. Neighbors reported the sounds of squealing tires before the impact.

"All we heard was a squeal sounds and like a bomb going off," said resident Alessio Kapra.

Authorities initially indicated two people were killed in the crash, but later said one person died.

