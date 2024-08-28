Cramer's Lightning Round: Builders FirstSource ‘can go higher'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Serve Robotics: "...We're not recommending companies that lose a ton of money because it's just not the right time."

Builders FirstSource: "...This thing can go higher. This is precisely the kind of stock you should be buying at this stage in the cycle. Hold on."

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: "I think Vertex is great."

Viking Therapeutics: "...Here's the problem: it costs so much money to build the factories, they're going to have to get a takeover to be able to do that."

