Cramer explains why some are skeptical of Nvidia's ballooning market cap

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday reviewed the rise of several market-leading giants and described why some are suspicious about Nvidia's rise to the top.

He attributed some of investors' skepticism to consumers' unfamiliarity with Nvidia's products and what exactly the company does.

If Nvidia keeps up its current growth pace, Cramer said it could soar past Apple and overtake Microsoft soon.

"Somehow, to so many, it just doesn't seem right that a company they rarely interact with could be this big. To me? It's as right as when Apple dethroned Exxon," he said. "I say all that happened is that Nvidia, at the far turn, was nowhere to be seen, but as we got to the stretch, it made its move. It shocked us."

He attributed some investor suspicions to consumers' unfamiliarity with Nvidia's products and what exactly the company does. Much of Nvidia's fame exists within the enterprise sector, or with "hardcore gamers" on the consumer side, he said.

Cramer indicated that investors were more comfortable with other top companies' growth because their products were ubiquitous in the general zeitgeist. For example, everyone knew of Apple and saw the popularity of products like the iPhone, he said. Microsoft's Windows was commonplace, he added, and most had bought items off of Amazon, while even children had used Alphabet's Google. Cramer continued, noting that Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet is perhaps the greatest and most well-known name in finance.

If Nvidia keeps up its current growth pace, Cramer said it could soar past Apple and overtake Microsoft soon. At around $3.2 trillion, Microsoft is the biggest company on the market, followed by Apple at about $2.9 trillion and Nvidia at roughly $2.8 trillion.

"Is a photo finish in the cards? No. Because, in the end, the race is eternal," he said. "And for all we know Nvidia, not Apple, not Microsoft, is Secretariat, the greatest of them all."

Nvidia declined to comment.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia.

