Coyote Attacks 2-Year-Old Girl at Fountain Valley Park

Authorities are looking for a coyote who attacked a 2-year-old girl earlier this week in an orange County park.
The attack, which was not reported immediately, happened at about 8:30 p.m. at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley.
Details about the girl's injuries were not immediately available.
Anyone with information was asked to contact 916-508-7095.
Fountain Valley is about six miles northeast of Huntington Beach, where several coyote sightings and an attack at the beach led to a series of community safety meetings. A young girl was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries when she was attacked by a coyote in April near Huntington Beach Pier.
DNA from that coyote matched samples from one of two coyotes shot and killed following the attack.
Earlier this month, a coyote was caught on a Huntington Beach home's security camera when it attacked a family dog. The coyote jumped a 6-foot wall, grabbed one of the dogs by the neck and dragged it around in a yard.
The family's larger dog, a Labrador retriever named Cody, then ran out to save the smaller dog and scare away the coyote.
Coyotes are highly adaptable animals that have learned to live comfortably in many environments, including around humans. Wildlife experts say we've played a role in part by leaving food and garbage out for an attractive snack.
By nature, they're fearful of humans. They primarily hunt rodents, and help keep that population under control, but will not ignore an easy meal.
Here's list of coyote precautions from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
- Never feed or attempt to tame coyotes. The result may be deadly conflicts with pets or livestock, or serious injuries to small children.
- Do not leave small children or pets outside unattended.
- Install motion-sensitive lighting around the house.
- Trim ground-level shrubbery to reduce hiding places.
- Be aware that coyotes are more active in the spring, when feeding and protecting their young.
- If followed by a coyote, make loud noises. If this fails, throw rocks in the animal’s direction.
- If a coyote attacks a person, immediately contact the nearest Department of Fish and Wildlife or law enforcement office.
- Put garbage in tightly closed containers that cannot be tipped over.
- Remove sources of water, especially in dry climates.
- Bring pets in at night, and do not leave pet food outside.
- Avoid using bird feeders as they attract rodents and other coyote prey.
- Provide secure enclosures for rabbits, poultry and other livestock.
- Pick up fallen fruit and cover compost piles.
- Ask your neighbors to follow these tips.