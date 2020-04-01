coyote attack

Coyote Attacks 5-Year-Old Girl at East Bay Park

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A 5-year-old girl was attacked Wednesday afternoon by a coyote at the Dublin Hills Regional Park.

East Bay Regional Park District spokesman Dave Mason said the girl was transported to Oakland Children's Hospital after she was bit by a coyote while walking through the park with her family.

The girl had bite marks on her neck and back but didn’t need surgery.

"Up until now all of our incidents have been mostly coyote and dog incidents and then humans get involved trying protect their dogs, but we've never had an attack on a human being," said Doug Bell, Wildlife Program Manager.

Doctors got some of the coyote’s DNA from the girl’s wound and the Department of Fish and Wildlife is working to catch the animal.

The park will be closed until the coyote is caught.

