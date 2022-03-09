animals

Watch: Cow Makes a Run for It on Southern California Freeway, Streets and Stairs

A cow on the loose trotted down a freeway exit ramp and gave animal control officers fits in a Lake View Terrace strip mall parking lot before climbing a flight of stairs.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A cow on the loose north of Los Angeles navigated a freeway, city streets and even a flight of stairs at a strip mall before it was captured.

The cow was on the 210 Freeway in the Lake View Terrace area at about midday. Animal control officers trailed behind the animal as it exited the freeway onto streets. Traffic was stopped on the freeway for the unusual slow-speed pursuit.

The cow then entered a strip mall parking lot where it dodged officers, at least one of whom had a lasso, before the biggest surprise of a bizarre chase. Cautious but undeterred, the cow climbed a flight of stairs and narrowly avoided a pursuer's rope in a sprint toward what would be short-lived freedom.

Eventually, the cow made its way to what appeared to be a ranch property where it was wrangled.

It was not immediately clear how the cow got onto the freeway.


