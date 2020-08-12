County Opens Free COVID-19 Testing Site at Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles

With data revealing communities of color have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic, county Supervisor Hilda Solis and the Mexican Consulate of Los Angeles Wednesday opened a COVID-19 testing site in the MacArthur Park area.

The testing site is located inside the Mexican Consulate and is free of charge.



"Expanding access to COVID-19 testing is imperative to slowing the spread of this highly contagious virus,'' Solis said. "Many Latino immigrants and communities of color are hardworking, essential workers with limited access to health care, which is why I am committed to opening more COVID-19 testing sites.''

Solis said the nearby Westlake and Pico Union neighborhoods have been particularly affected by COVID-19, and more than 1,500 tests will be administered weekly at the site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

"The pandemic is not over, and the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles remains committed to the safety of its team and the community it serves,'' said Marcela Celorio, consul general for the Mexican Consulate in Los Angeles. "Furthermore, we recognize that this disease does not make distinctions and anyone can get infected.''

Same day walk-ins will be accommodated at the site, and staff will assist local residents who speak Spanish, Zapotec, Quich or other Mayan languages.



"This will greatly enhance our outreach efforts to urge our constituents in Westlake and Pico Union, both high-risk areas for COVID-19 that have the highest number of positive cases and deaths in my district, to get tested,'' City Councilman Gil Cedillo said. "It is absolutely necessary that people know the dangers and conditions that we're living in so that they will do the things that are necessary.''

More information can be found at covid19.lacounty.gov/testing or by calling 211.

