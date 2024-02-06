Country music singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battling stomach cancer

Country music singer Toby Keith has died at age 62, 18 months after revealing he had stomach cancer, a statement was posted on his official website and social media accounts Tuesday morning.

According to the statement, Keith passed away peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage." The short statement said. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

The "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021, and last year he spoke of the "roller coaster" experience of going through treatment as he received the Country Icon Award at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.

After accepting the trophy from Blake Shelton, Keith gave an emotional performance of "Don't Let the Old Man in." Meanwhile, his wife, Tricia Lucus, wiped tears from her face throughout.

"It's nice to recognize my 30-year career," he told E! News on the red carpet "It's pretty mind-boggling."

According to the American Cancer Society, stomach cancer happens when "cells in the body begin to grow out of control."

On average, stomach cancer affects more men than women in the United States, and it mostly affects older people.

"About 6 of every 10 people diagnosed with stomach cancer each year are 65 or older," the American Cancer Society said.

