President Donald Trump cited a range of reasons for placing 19 countries under new travel bans or restrictions in the U.S.

They include allegations of lax screening of travelers, “a significant terrorist presence” in its territory, a government that wasn't cooperative enough in accepting deported citizens or residents who were prone to overstaying their visas in the United States.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here are the 12 countries placed under the ban, and the seven placed under travel restrictions:

Banned from U.S. travel

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Afghanistan

Chad

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Myanmar

Republic of the Congo

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

Restricted on U.S. travel

Burundi

Cuba

Laos

Sierra Leone

Togo

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

The restriction from these countries impact people with these temporary visas: B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas.

When does the travel ban take effect?

The ban takes effect Monday at 12:01 a.m., a cushion that may avoid the chaos that unfolded at airports nationwide when a similar measure took effect with virtually no notice in 2017.

Are there are any exemptions to the travel ban?

Yes, there some exceptions to the travel ban.

Lawful residents: Citizens from the countries in the order who are lawful permanent residents of the U.S. (Green card holders)

Dual nationals: U.S. citizens who also have citizenship of one of the banned countries

Individuals with U.S. family members who apply for visas in connection to their spouses, children or parents;

Diplomats and foreign government officials traveling on valid non-immigrant for an official visit, as well as representatives of international organizations and NATO on official visits in the U.S.

Athletes or members of an athletic team traveling to the U.S. for the World Cup, Olympics or other major sporting event.

Refugees: Those who were granted asylum or admitted to the U.S. as refugees before the ban entered into effect

Afghan's with Special Immigrant Visas: Afghans who worked for the U.S. government or its allies in Afghanistan and are holders of Afghan Special Immigrant Visas.

Iranians belonging to an ethnic or religious minority who are fleeing prosecution.

Certain foreign national employees of the U.S. government who have served abroad for at least 15 years and their spouses and children.

Children adopted by U.S. citizens

Why is Trump placing travel restrictions on citizens these countries?

In a video released on social media, Trump tied the new ban to Sunday's terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, saying it underscored the dangers posed by some visitors who overstay visas. The suspect in the attack is from Egypt, a country that is not on Trump’s restricted list. The Department of Homeland Security says he overstayed a tourist visa.

Trump said some countries had “deficient” screening and vetting or have historically refused to take back their own citizens. His findings rely extensively on an annual Homeland Security report of visa overstays of tourists, business visitors and students who arrive by air and sea, singling out countries with high percentages of remaining after their visas expired.