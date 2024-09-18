New Costco with apartments to break ground in South LA

Ground will be broken Wednesday in a South Los Angeles neighborhood for a Costco store that will offer bulk buying and something new for the warehouse chain.

The 5035 Coliseum mixed-use project in Baldwin Hills includes 800 apartment units above the Costco warehouse at Coliseum Street and La Brea Avenue,. More than 180 of those units on the 5-acre site will be for low-income households. The remainder will be offered as unsubsidized, affordable, and workforce housing.

The project is the first new housing community in Los Angeles to move ahead under the state law AB 2011, which was designed to streamline approvals for apartments and mixed-use projects that include low-income housing.

"Costco would advantage the people in the neighborhood because we only have a Ralphs right here," said resident Karen Johnson. "There are a lot of large families living out here that can't afford large housing, so when they go to buy small stuff they have to spend more money, but when they go to Costco they can buy bulk, and they can save some money. Plus, there are jobs for the community."

The Costco on a vacant lot that was previously home to View Park Community Hospital will offer produce, healthy food options, optical services, pharmacy and delivery services for local businesses.

Details about the construction timeline were not immediately available. City leaders, including Mayor Karen Bass, and project officials will attend a Wednesday morning groundbreaking ceremony at the site.

The project will be filed with the city for approval soon, according to Thrive Living, the real estate firm behind the project. The firm acquires properties for development in communities with housing affordability gaps.

"Mayor Bass has declared a housing emergency in Los Angeles, and we’re answering the call," said Jordan Brill of Thrive Living. "Our company is focused on addressing the severe housing affordability crisis in Los Angeles, while also attracting retailers willing to make long-term commitments and deliver community-serving products and services that enrich the living experience for our residents and neighbors."

The Costco would be the first located in South Los Angeles. The Costco will create an estimated 400 new jobs, according to the news release.

"The team at Thrive created a dynamic community vision that made the difference in attracting Costco," said Brenda Ashby, an executive committee member of the Crenshaw Manor Community Association. "This is truly a game changer for us and a huge investment in the community. We are excited to have quality groceries close to home, in addition to all of the other services Costco provides."