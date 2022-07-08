Costco

Sign of the Times: Once Unthinkable, Costco Raises Prices on Popular Food Court Items

Brace yourselves Costco lovers: some of the beloved food court items just went up in price.

By Destiny De La Cueva

Alex Vasquez

It was once an unthinkable concept, but it is actually happening.

Costco food court lovers, be ready to pull out an extra dollar, because prices on some of your favorite food court items have increased.

Costco food court items are known for keeping low prices, but even the infamous food court was not safe from inflation.

The chicken bake and 20-ounce soda, which are two popular food court items, have both gone up in price.

The chicken bake now sells for $3.99, which is $1 more than what it was in June. The soda price jumped 10 cents and now sells for $0.69.

One untouchable item? The hot dog combo.

The price of the combo, and the famous $9.95 pizza, will change, for now.

The spike in prices is reportedly a result of inflation as inflation on grocery stores hit 14.6%. Membership stores, like Costco, were able to keep inflation at 7%, according to Business Insider.

While you may have to see an extra dollar or ten cents go from your wallet, there is still hope for the $1.50 hot dog combo.

This article tagged under:

CostcoCostco Wholesale
