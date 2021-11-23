Orange County

Masked Thieves Rob Diners on Costa Mesa Restaurant Patio

By Associated Press

A police SUV at the scene of a standoff in Costa Mesa.
NBCLA

A group of masked people dressed in black ran onto a Southern California restaurant patio, ordered everyone down, then stole a diner's purse before fleeing, police said Tuesday.

At least one of the suspects may have been armed with handgun during the robbery Monday evening at Seasons52 restaurant at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, police spokeswoman Roxy Fyad said.

No arrests have been made. Police are looking for three to five suspects who took off in a white four-door Buick, the Orange County Register reported.

It wasn’t immediately known how many people were on the patio during the robbery.

