Costa Mesa Mural Honors Frontline Workers and Music Legend Dolly Parton

The mural was painted by Long Beach-based artist David Gilmore, who started working on the piece on February 12. 

A 50-foot by 20-foot mural was unveiled in Costa Mesa dedicated to the community of frontline workers and music legend Dolly Parton in honor of her generous $1M contribution to help fund the development of the Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

The dazzling mural can be visited at the Strut Bar & Club in Orange County.

The masterpiece was unveiled a month later to the community on Saturday, March 13.

Orange County entered the less-restrictive red tier of the state's coronavirus regulatory system Sunday, allowing for bigger crowds in retail stores and the reopening of museums, movie theaters and indoor dining at restaurants.

The county had been preparing to move from the most-restrictive purple tier to the red tier by next Wednesday, but the timetable was moved up to one minute after midnight Sunday when the state met its goal of inoculating two million Californians in underprivileged communities where coronavirus has spread more widely.

The red tier allows for many more businesses and organizations to reopen. For instance, retail stores can allow for half capacity instead of 25%, and museums, zoos and aquariums can reopen for indoor activities at 25% capacity, as can movie theaters, gyms and restaurants.

Wineries, breweries and distilleries can reopen for outdoor business only.

