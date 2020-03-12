coronavirus

Dem Debate Shifts From Phoenix to DC Due to Virus Concerns

The Democratic National Committee is moving Sunday's presidential debate from Arizona to Washington because of concerns about coronavirus.

The party had already announced that the debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders would be held without a live audience. Now the location is changing due to concerns about cross-country travel.

In addition, Univision's Jorge Ramos no longer will moderate the debate. The anchor was in proximity to a person who was in direct contact with another individual who tested positive for the virus, though Ramos himself is not symptomatic, the DNC said.

The debate will be the first one-on-one contest between Biden and Sanders.

Coronavirus has already disrupted other aspects of the presidential campaign, with the Democratic contenders and President Donald Trump canceling rallies on the advice of public health officials who have cautioned against people attending large events.

